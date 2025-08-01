Expand / Collapse search

Lakeville baby supported by community ahead of heart surgery

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 1, 2025 11:44am CDT
Lakeville
FOX 9
The Lakeville community came together over the weekend to support an infant preparing for heart surgery.

    • The Lakeville community gathered to support a baby preparing for surgery.
    • The 7-month-old boy is set to undergo open-heart surgery at Boston Children's Hospital on Aug. 1.
    • The family is asking for funds to help with medical and travel costs.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Lakeville community is rallying in support of a 7-month-old infant preparing for the fight of his life.

Chase Byers is one of a rare set of monoamniotic identical twins, meaning he and his twin brother, Cameron, shared the same amniotic sac, causing the pregnancy to be considered high-risk.

During the pregnancy, doctors found Chase needed open-heart surgery. That surgery is set to happen at Boston Children's Hospital on Aug. 1. 

Gary's Supper Club in Lakeville donated a portion of its sales over the weekend to help with the cost of the surgery and recovery. 

"It's not just a day, it's not just a surgery," said grandmother Shelly Byers. "It's going to be a road ahead of them and a journey. And feeling the support from the community and from other people and family just meant a lot to them and it meant a lot to my husband and I."

The family also launched a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses not covered by insurance. 

The Source: This story uses information gathered from a Lakeville community event and a GoFundMe. 


 

