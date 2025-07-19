Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being rear-ended semi-truck in Lakeville

By
Published  July 19, 2025 9:28pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A 68-year-old man died after his pickup truck was rear-ended by a semi-truck in Lakeville Friday morning.
    • The semi-truck driver was treated at the scene and released.
    • Police say there was no chemical impairment in the crash.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after a semi-truck rear-ended him while he was pulled onto the shoulder in Lakeville Friday morning. 

Fatal Lakeville crash 

What we know:

According to Lakeville police, just before 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a crash on Dodd Boulevard, south of County Road 70. 

Police say that a pickup truck was on the right shoulder when a semi-truck driver rear-ended it. 

A 68-year-old man who was in the pickup truck was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He was identified as Gerard Tuma. 

The driver of the semi, a 68-year-old woman, was treated at the scene and released. 

Police say there are no indications of chemical impairment in the crash. 

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what led up to the crash. 

The Source: A press release from the Lakeville Police Department. 

Road incidentsLakeville