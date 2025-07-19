Man dies after being rear-ended semi-truck in Lakeville

The Brief A 68-year-old man died after his pickup truck was rear-ended by a semi-truck in Lakeville Friday morning. The semi-truck driver was treated at the scene and released. Police say there was no chemical impairment in the crash.



A man died after a semi-truck rear-ended him while he was pulled onto the shoulder in Lakeville Friday morning.

Fatal Lakeville crash

What we know:

According to Lakeville police, just before 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a crash on Dodd Boulevard, south of County Road 70.

Police say that a pickup truck was on the right shoulder when a semi-truck driver rear-ended it.

A 68-year-old man who was in the pickup truck was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He was identified as Gerard Tuma.

The driver of the semi, a 68-year-old woman, was treated at the scene and released.

Police say there are no indications of chemical impairment in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what led up to the crash.