Helicopter crashes near Airlake Airport in Lakeville

Lakeville police are at the scene of a helicopter crash near Airlake Airport Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Lakeville police, officers responded to a helicopter crash just west of Airlake Airport around 2:45 p.m.

Officers found the helicopter crashed near Highview Avenue and 219th Street West.

Police say the scene is still active with first responders.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if there were any injuries, or how many people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

It is not clear how the helicopter crashed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.