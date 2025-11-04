Booster club treasurer steals $80K+ to fund personal spending: Charges

The Brief The former treasurer of two booster clubs in Lakeville faces charges of theft after police say she swindled both of them to pay for personal expenses. Holly Nichole Flood allegedly stole more than $80,000 from two clubs between 2019 and 2024. Police say she admitted that she would take the funds as an advance on a paycheck, then pay them back, but eventually the "spending spiraled."



Holly Nichole Flood, 46, of Lakeville, was allegedly the perpetrator of a scheme that occurred from April 2019 to June 2024.

According to charges, on July 18, 2024, officers received a report of money missing from two booster clubs located in Lakeville. The report said the former treasurer for both of the clubs – identified as Flood – was suspected of taking money for her own personal gain.

Police were told that Flood had recently stepped down from her position after reviews of their financials found numerous checks written for ATM withdrawals and spending for accounts not intended for the club.

Charges state that when other club members began asking Flood for corresponding documentation, she refused to cooperate with them.

The whistle-blower was able to provide officers with documentation that included partial bank statements showing checks being written out to Flood, as well as, ATM withdrawals at casinos.

According to charges, "Club 1" was expected to have at least $30,000 in its bank account with expected revenue and planned expenses. However, officers later determined that between May 2022 and March 2024, the average balance in its account was approximately $3,100 – with a negative average monthly ledger balance in August 2023 and March 2024.

Through the review of club records, officers learned that between March 2021 and March 2024, there were $50,091 in transactions attributed to Flood’s personal spending for Club 1, while Club 2 was missing another $32,036 from August 2022 to June 2024.

Officers also noted that between August 2023 and March 2024 there were payments made back to Club 1 by Flood totaling $30,262.34, including a cashier’s check for $27,636 after she resigned as treasurer.

When officers met with Flood, she was asked about the payments made to herself and allegedly became emotional, admitting that she had gotten into personal financial problems, and taken money from both. According to the charges, Flood said at first she would take funds then pay them back next paycheck, but eventually the "spending spiraled."

When questioned about the ATM withdrawals at the casino, Flood admitted to gambling in an attempt to pay the debts back.

However, when officers later requested her gaming records, they learned she had lost an estimated $41,000 between 2022 and 2023.