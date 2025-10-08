Largest IMAX screen in Minnesota coming to Lakeville Emagine theater

article

Movie theater chain Emagine Entertainment says it is working to add the largest IMAX screen in Minnesota at its Lakeville location in time for the release of a new Avatar film this December.

Largest IMAX in Minnesota

What we know:

Emagine announced on Tuesday it would add a new IMAX screen in Lakeville ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

FOX 9 is told the theater is converting its "Monster" screen into an IMAX Laser setup. With laser projection, the theater will continue to offer a 4K picture, with "proprietary IMAX technology that delivers crystal clear images, increased resolution, deeper contrast, as well as the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen."

The new setup will also come with enhanced "next generation IMAX Precision Sound" and "custom-designed" stadium seating, the company says.

Largest IMAX in Minnesota?

Big picture view:

The Lakeville IMAX will be just the third laser projection IMAX screen in Minnesota, joining the IMAX theaters at the Southdale and Rosedale malls. But, Emagine says its new IMAX will be the largest IMAX screen in the state.

The current Monster screen in Lakeville is approximately 35 feet tall. Emagine did not share the dimensions of its new screen, but a true IMAX ratio is 1.43-to-1 while most IMAX theaters use a 1.90-to-1 ratio. If the theater were to maintain its 35-foot height, the new screen would likely be either about 50- to 66.5-feet wide.

However, the IMAX screen at the Marcus theater in Rochester has a 36-foot-tall screen. So, the new Lakeville IMAX would need to add two feet in height to become the tallest IMAX screen in the state.

According to a guide compiled by a Reddit user, the other IMAX screens in the metro max out at 30 feet tall. The CMX Odyssey in Burnsville also had a 36-foot-tall screen, but it closed over the summer as CMX Cinemas went through bankruptcy.

The other side:

The St. Michael Cinema is home to the tallest screen in Minnesota at 38-feet tall. While not IMAX, the "Eiffel" screen does use 4K laser projection.

What's next:

Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated to be released on Dec. 19, 2025. The Lakeville theater is expected to be ready for the debut of the film.

It is the third film in the Avatar series, created by director James Cameron. The series has a reputation for being a visually stunning film series.

At least two more Avatar films are planned, with scheduled release dates in 2029 and 2031.