Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:33 PM CDT until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Polk County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 4:45 PM CDT, Polk County, Red Lake County, Pennington County, Marshall County, Kittson County, Roseau County, Barron County, Barron County, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Polk County, Norman County, Becker County, Mahnomen County, Clearwater County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:40 PM CDT until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Carlton County, Pine County, Burnett County
Tornado Watch
from THU 12:47 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Wadena County, Grant County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Tornado Watch
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Crow Wing County, Cass County, Aitkin County, Morrison County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Stearns County, Benton County, Douglas County, Anoka County, Chisago County, Washington County, Mille Lacs County, Burnett County, Saint Croix County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Polk County, Barron County, Dunn County, Pierce County

Lakeville police lift shelter in place order after stolen vehicle suspect not found

By
Updated  May 15, 2025 4:24pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Lakeville police issue shelter in place for stolen vehicle suspect

Lakeville police issue shelter in place for stolen vehicle suspect

The Lakeville Police Department issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the area of Highview Avenue and 190th Street West on Thursday after a suspect in a stolen vehicle fled on foot.

The Brief

    • Lakeville police issued a shelter in place Thursday afternoon after a suspect in a stolen vehicle fled on foot.
    • The incident happened in the area of Highview Avenue and 190th Street West.
    • Residents in the area should stay inside their homes.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Lakeville Police Department issued a shelter-in-place Thursday afternoon for a few hours for residents in the area of Highview Avenue and 190th Street West Thursday afternoon as they searched for a suspect who fled on foot from a stolen vehicle.

Police said they cleared the area of Highview Avenue and 190th Street West after an extensive search. There were not able to locate the suspect, but believe they know who the suspect is. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just before 4:30 p.m.

What happened

What we know:

Police responded to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. as they attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he fled the area.

Searching for suspect

Why you should care:

Police say the suspect is an adult male last season wearing all white clothing with a black hat.

The Source: The Lakeville Police Department posted the information on social media.

Crime and Public SafetyLakeville