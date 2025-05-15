Lakeville police lift shelter in place order after stolen vehicle suspect not found

The Brief Lakeville police issued a shelter in place Thursday afternoon after a suspect in a stolen vehicle fled on foot. The incident happened in the area of Highview Avenue and 190th Street West. Residents in the area should stay inside their homes.



The Lakeville Police Department issued a shelter-in-place Thursday afternoon for a few hours for residents in the area of Highview Avenue and 190th Street West Thursday afternoon as they searched for a suspect who fled on foot from a stolen vehicle.

Police said they cleared the area of Highview Avenue and 190th Street West after an extensive search. There were not able to locate the suspect, but believe they know who the suspect is. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just before 4:30 p.m.

What happened

What we know:

Police responded to the scene at about 2:30 p.m. as they attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he fled the area.

Searching for suspect

Why you should care:

Police say the suspect is an adult male last season wearing all white clothing with a black hat.