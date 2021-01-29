Karl-Anthony Towns says he was hit by drunk driver during offseason

article

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns says he spent a night in the hospital after getting hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles during the NBA offseason last year.

Towns revealed this during a Q&A on his Instagram story when answering how he stays strong after overcoming so many challenges. Last year, Towns lost his mother and other close relatives to COVID-19. Earlier this month, he confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus and has been missing games due to NBA health protocols.

Karl-Anthony Towns shared on his Instagram story about how a crash involving a drunk driver sent him to the hospital during the offseason. (FOX 9)

In the post, he thanked his girlfriend Jordyn Woods for her support and mentioned the crash that had not yet been publicly known.

"From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down," wrote Towns.

FOX 9 reached out to the Timberwolves, but a spokesman said the organization will not be commenting on the matter.

FOX 9 contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, but the agency was unable to provide additional information.