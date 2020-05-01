Wild's Zach, Alisha Parise donate to local hospitals for Covid-19 relief

article

The Minnesota Wild announced Friday that Zach and Alisha Parise have made a donation to two Twin Cities hospitals in the effort to help battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Parise and his wife will donate to Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Children’s Minnesota to help both in the Covid-19 battle. Their donation to Abbott Northwestern will go to the hospital’s Covid-19 Crisis Fund, which supports all aspects of the pandemic’s impact on the hospital. It includes operational needs, programs, supplies, equipment, facilities improvements and patient care needs.

Their donation to Children’s Minnesota will go to the Urgent Needs Fund, which directs support from the hospital to the areas it’s most needed. Donations are currently being used to help keep patients and staff safe and healthy, for technology to support virtual care and financial support for families who have children with health needs that are also out of work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are happy to support Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Children's Minnesota during these trying times," Zach Parise said in a statement. "Both are tremendous organizations who continuously provide exceptional care for the Twin Cities. By making these donations, we hope others in our community will join us in helping front line workers and patients during this pandemic."

Parise was second on the Wild in points when the NHL suspended its season to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Wild was one point out of a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.