Wild fall to Canucks 4-3 in Game 2 in Edmonton, Qualifying series tied 1-1

The Minnesota Wild had their Stanley Cup qualifying series with the Vancouver Canuckes tied 1-1 Tuesday night after a 4-3 loss in the Edmonton bubble.

The Canucks were determined to not go down 2-0 in the best-of-five series, scoring 24 seconds into the game to take the early 1-0 lead. Tanner Pearson took advantage of a carom off a stanchion and beat Alex Stalock on the glove side to give the Canucks the lead.

The Wild tied it before the end of the first period as Luke Kunin scored a short-handed goal after a cross-ice pass from Zach Parise. It was Kunin’s first career playoff goal in just his second career playoff game.

The Canucks took a 2-1 lead at the 3:01 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller got the puck after an Alex Galchenyuk turnover, got around Matt Dumba and fired a blast past Stalock. Vancouver made it 3-1 at the 8:42 mark after Brock Boeser scored on an open rebound after Alexander Edler’s shot was tipped by Elias Pettersson.

The Canucks took a 4-1 lead and control of the game at the 6:22 mark of the third period on Bo Horvat’s power play goal. He deflected a Quinn Hughes shot past Stalock.

The Wild didn’t go away quietly. Kevin Fiala scored a pair of goals a little more than two minutes apart to get Minnesota within 4-3. Brad Hunt took a long shot at the buzzer that the Canucks’ goalie had trouble with, but ultimately made the save as the buzzer sounded.

There were 15 penalties called in the game, and the Wild finished 0-for-6 on the power play in the loss. With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 is set for Thursday afternoon in Edmonton. The loser of that game is on the brink of elimination.