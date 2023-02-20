Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hosts annual 'Hockey Without Limits' Camp at Roseville Oval

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Renville County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Martin County, Pope County, Stevens County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Northern Aitkin County, Olmsted County, Pine County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hosts annual 'Hockey Without Limits' Camp at Roseville Oval

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba couldn’t take the smile off his face at the Roseville Oval on Monday, and it’s hard to blame him.

He held his third annual Matt Dumba Hockey Without Limits camp, to bring diversity and inclusivity to hockey and for kids with different backgrounds who want to play. An original member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, it’s something he didn’t experience a lot growing up on the ice.

More than 300 kids were on hand Monday as Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hosted his "Hockey Without Limits" Camp at Roseville Oval.

A record 300-plus campers showed up Monday, and for the first time in three years, Dumba could be on the ice with them. Last year, he was injured and couldn’t participate. Two years ago, he couldn’t even be there due to COVID-19.

This year? A virtually perfect day for outdoor hockey with comfortable winter temperatures and even a little snow.

"Awesome, awesome day. Even the little light snowfall going on, it just turned out to be perfect. To have our biggest camp ever, just to be out here and have my teammates out here, it’s just an awesome day. Couldn’t have worked out any better," Dumba said.

Several of his teammates were there helping the cause, and youth players from at least six organizations participated. The players ranged from diverse backgrounds from kids of color, to blind and deaf participants.

"This really is hockey being for everyone. You’re seeing the definition of it right here. I’m pretty proud about that," Dumba said.