Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hosts annual 'Hockey Without Limits' Camp at Roseville Oval

article

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba couldn’t take the smile off his face at the Roseville Oval on Monday, and it’s hard to blame him.

He held his third annual Matt Dumba Hockey Without Limits camp, to bring diversity and inclusivity to hockey and for kids with different backgrounds who want to play. An original member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, it’s something he didn’t experience a lot growing up on the ice.

A record 300-plus campers showed up Monday, and for the first time in three years, Dumba could be on the ice with them. Last year, he was injured and couldn’t participate. Two years ago, he couldn’t even be there due to COVID-19.

This year? A virtually perfect day for outdoor hockey with comfortable winter temperatures and even a little snow.

"Awesome, awesome day. Even the little light snowfall going on, it just turned out to be perfect. To have our biggest camp ever, just to be out here and have my teammates out here, it’s just an awesome day. Couldn’t have worked out any better," Dumba said.

Several of his teammates were there helping the cause, and youth players from at least six organizations participated. The players ranged from diverse backgrounds from kids of color, to blind and deaf participants.

"This really is hockey being for everyone. You’re seeing the definition of it right here. I’m pretty proud about that," Dumba said.