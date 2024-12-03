Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleads not guilty to July 12 DUI charges

article

The Brief Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 2 misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from a July incident in Los Angeles Addison's next court date is set for Jan. 9, and the NFL is unlikely to discipline him until the legal process plays out Addison has 36 catches for 575 yards and 4 TDs this season



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty to two charges stemming from a July 12 arrest for DUI in Los Angeles, according to court records.

Addison was charged in August with two misdemeanors in connection with the incident. Authorities in California found Addison asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle stopped on a highway near the Los Angeles Airport. Court documents show he has a pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 9, 2025.

Why it matters

The next court date likely means Addison is unlikely to face discipline from the NFL until the legal process is completed. The Vikings can discipline Addison themselves if they so choose, which is also unlikely. The Vikings finish the regular season in the first week of January at the Detroit Lions, and are likely heading to the NFC Playoffs as they’re currently 10-2. So it’s likely Addison will be available, barring injury, if the Vikings make the playoffs.

The incident happened less than a week after Vikings rookie defensive back Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash by an alleged impaired driver in Maryland, just a few weeks before the start of training camp.

It’s not the first time Addison has had an encounter with the law. He was cited by the Minnesota State Patrol during his rookie season for driving 140 miles per hour on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. At the time, he told authorities he was having an emergency with his dog.

On the field success

On the football field, Addison has been more than worth of his 2023 first round selection. He 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. So far this season, he has 36 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns through 12 games.

What’s next

Addison and the Vikings host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.