Vikings on Jordan Addison DUI arrest: ‘Of course we’re disappointed’

The Minnesota Vikings start training camp this week, and on Monday Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the recent arrest of wide receiver Jordan Addison.

What we know

Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI on July 12 after being found asleep behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce, near the Los Angeles Airport stopped and blocking traffic. He has not yet been charged in the incident.

It’s his second incident in about a year, after being cited for driving 140 miles per hour on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. He told authorities he was having an emergency with his dog. He paid a fine.

What they’re saying

O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah both addressed the situation on Monday. O’Connell said Addison needs to understand personal accountability and responsibility.

"Of course we’re disappointed in Jordan. We care about these players, we really do and we want to make sure we’re doing our part for the development on the field. The other aspect of that is off the field, how important it is that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability," O’Connell said. "They have to hear those messages, those are things that are not going to be acceptable by any stretch. Those are things we will talk about, and I will personally talk about with Jordan."

Adofo-Mensah said Addison holds himself to a high standard, and didn’t live up to that.

"Any disappointment we might have in Jordan, Jordan has more in himself. He holds himself to a high standard, was raised by a great family. He knows the types of behaviors he needs to do to be the best version of himself. He’s let himself down in that regard," Adofo-Mensah said. "The outcome we want is for Jordan to be the best version of himself on the field and off the field. That’s where we’re trying to approach this issue."

What’s next

Addison and other Vikings’ veterans are to report to training camp at TCO Performance Center on Tuesday. They will practice on Wednesday for the first time. O’Connell said the Vikings will let Addison’s legal process play out before issuing any discipline. He could be fined or suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Vikings could issue further discipline on Addison, regardless of what the NFL does. His arrest came less than a week after teammate Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash, likely be an impaired driver.

"The time will come for that," O’Connell said.

The Vikings took Addison No. 23 overall last year. He had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.