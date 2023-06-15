Vikings to host early screening of Netflix series 'Quarterback' with Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be featured in an upcoming Netflix series, and fans can get an early look at TCO Stadium.

The Netflix docuseries "Quarterback" will premiere July 12. It features Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota as film crews followed all three through the entirety of the 2022 season. You also get an inside look at all three for what life is like at home, away from football.

The Vikings announced Thursday they will host an early screening of "Quarterback" at TCO Stadium on July 11.

Cousins was asked after the team’s final practice Wednesday at mandatory mini camp about being featured on the show.

"I was a little nervous, right? Cameras and mics following you year-round, the whole season, what does that look like? You’re always very aware you never want to be an individual, you want to be about team, one of the guys and would this at all make me an individual? I can’t do that," Cousins said. "As I watched a couple edits, I realized there are going to be few things better two show my two boys in about 10-15 years to say this what dad did. This was life, this is what it looked it, this is going to be pretty powerful. I think there’s value in that sense."

The Vikings will host an event from 4-8 p.m. on July 11, with the Vikings Lakes Summer Markets, trivia and an advanced showing of the first two episodes of the series. Gates to TCO Stadium will open at 6:45 p.m., with the first episode starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are free, and must be claimed on Ticketmaster.