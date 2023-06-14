Vikings QB Kirk Cousins talks being featured on ‘Quarterbacks’ Netflix docuseries

The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up two months of their offseason workout program on Wednesday with their final day of mandatory mini camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

It was the final workout for players before they take a six-week break. It’s a physical and mental rest before they return for training camp in late July. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked after practice about facing a Brian Flores defense, Dalvin Cook and being featured in the Netflix docuseries "Quarterbacks."

It premieres July 12, and Cousins is featured along with Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. Cousins and the Vikings have already had an early screening of the series.

"It was a big help that the Vikings allowed them to be around. Not the easiest thing to do to let them into a couple different settings. The fact they let them in says a lot about the organization’s willingness to help. The hope was that people could get maybe a little bit more of an inside look of what it’s like. You can only give them so much access," Cousins said.

In a trailer released Wednesday, Cousins is shown reading a book to his son at their home. He’s shown on the ground after a big hit in Washington, asking a team trainer if a long throw to Justin Jefferson scored a touchdown. He’s also shown celebrating with teammates after a win in the Vikings’ locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL Films crews got nearly unfiltered access to Cousins and the Vikings throughout the 2022 season.

"I was a little nervous, right? Cameras and mics following you year-round, the whole season, what does that look like? You’re always very aware you never want to be an individual, you want to be about team, one of the guys and would this at all make me an individual? I can’t do that," Cousins said. "As I watched a couple edits, I realized there are going to be few things better two show my two boys in about 10-15 years to say this what dad did. This was life, this is what it looked it, this is going to be pretty powerful. I think there’s value in that sense."

Cousins threw for more than 4,500 yards, 29 touchdowns and set an NFL record with eight fourth quarter comebacks despite being sacked a career-high 46 times in 2022. He was among the most hit quarterbacks in the NFL last season.

He’s also hoping 2023 is not his last season with the Vikings. He came to Minnesota in 2018 on a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed deal. He’s agreed to at least two contract extensions, but has been unable to work out a new deal with the Vikings this offseason. He’ll make $30 million this season, and could become a free agent in 2024.

He said talks of a new contract will happen after the season.

"I think we’ll probably talk about a contract next March and until then, just focus on this season and the job to do right now. Just going to work," Cousins said.

He also hinted that he’s hoping Dalvin Cook isn’t done with the Vikings. Cook was released last Friday after six seasons in Minnesota, and was due $14 million in 2023. He reportedly wants to make at least $10 million in 2023, a price too high for most NFL teams.

"He’s been to four straight Pro Bowls, that says it all right there. I’m kind of optimistically hoping maybe we can get him back, maybe there’s an outside chance," Cousins said.

As far as practice highlights Wednesday:

Justin Jefferson, KJ Osborn and Alexander Mattison were all busy getting reps during team situations.

Jordan Addison, who hasn’t worked out since rookie camp, again didn’t practice.

Lewis Cine and Harrison Smith had the defensive highlights with interceptions of Kirk Cousins. Akayleb Evans also had an interception as practice came to a close.

That’s it for the Vikings until training camp in late July.