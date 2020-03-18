Vikings terminate contract of OL Josh Kline after 1 season

article

In one of the more surprising moves in the start of NFL free agency, the Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they’ve terminated the contract of offensive lineman Josh Kline.

The move will cost the Vikings nearly $4.5 million in dead cap money.

The Vikings brought Kline to Minnesota during free agency last year on a three-year, $15.5 million contract that had $7.25 million guaranteed. Kline appeared in 13 games last season, and played in both playoff games. He played in more than 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps for the season.

Kline missed three games due to injury, and had started 46 straight games before joining the Vikings in free agency. He played the first three games of the season before missing the Week 4 loss at Chicago.

After starting his career for three seasons in New England, Kline played for three years with the Tennessee Titans before coming to Minnesota. Kline, 30, has played in 92 career games with 77 starts.