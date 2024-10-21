Vikings: T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Risner could return from IR this week

The Brief The Vikings head to the L.A. Rams on a short week after their first loss of the season Kevin O'Connell is hopeful to have T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner off IR, he was less certain about Blake Cashman The Vikings/Colts Week 9 match-up has been flexed to Sunday Night Football



The Minnesota Vikings have a short week coming off their first loss of the season, traveling to play the L.A. Rams for Thursday Night Football.

Kevin O’Connell said Monday "it’s very much a possibility" that tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive lineman Dalton Risner could be back on the field against the Rams. Hockenson is in the final week of his 21-day practice window to return from a torn ACL last December. He was closing in on his first 100-catch and 1,000-yard season before the knee injury.

Risner suffered a back injury during training camp, and was designated to return to practice last week. If he’s activated, he could replace Ed Ingram at right guard.

KOC less optimistic on Blake Cashman

O’Connell didn’t sound as optimistic about Blake Cashman having a chance to play Thursday against the Rams. He missed the Lions game after suffering a turf toe injury in London against the Jets.

Cashman, the leading tackler on defense and the green dot, is progressing. O’Connell said he isn’t sure if he’ll be available for the Rams, but could be ready against the Indianapolis Colts. Without Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr. took over most of the linebacker duties and returned a fumble for a touchdown that gave the Vikings a fourth quarter lead.

The NFL announced that the Vikings’ game against the Indianapolis Colts set for Nov. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Vikings would be 6-1 entering the game if they beat the Rams. The Colts are at the Houston Texans this week.