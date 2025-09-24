Vikings-Steelers in Dublin: How to watch the game

The Brief The Vikings take on the Steelers in Dublin on Sunday in a game you can watch on FOX 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT. FOX 9 will be live in Dublin bringing you the latest news and festivities from abroad.



The Minnesota Vikings are the first NFL team to play two overseas games — and you can watch both games on FOX 9.

The Vikings (2-1) are kicking off their games across the pond in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday against the Steelers. They head to London to take on the Browns the following Sunday.

FOX 9 will be live all week from Dublin and London for the games on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, respectively, sharing the latest news and festivities from abroad.

Vikings-Steelers in Dublin

How to watch:

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT, and you can watch the game on FOX 9. The Steelers are the host, with Pittsburgh being one of Minnesota’s road opponents in 2025. It'll be the first regular-season NFL game ever played in Ireland.

Matchup: Vikings vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 8:30 a.m. CT

Where: Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

How to watch: FOX 9, NFL Network

Before the game, tune into an earlier edition of Vikings GameDay Live from 7–8 a.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere — even if you're in Dublin or London.

Then, after the game, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube

Vikings-Browns in London

What's next:

Next week, the Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns in London, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You can watch the game on FOX 9.

The Browns are the home team, as they’re one of Minnesota’s 2025 road opponents. That means the Vikings’ schedule features two international games without losing a home game.

Dig deeper:

This will mark the fifth time the Vikings have played in London. They beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets last season at Tottenham Hotspur. The Vikings also beat the New Orleans Saints, 28-25, in 2022, also at Tottenham Hotspur. They beat the Browns 33-16 at Tickenham Stadium in October 2017. In their first London game, the Vikings beat the Steelers 34-27 in September 2013.

The Vikings are looking to improve to 5-0 in London.

Vikings watch parties and best Vikings bars

Local perspective:

Vikings fans who aren't making the trip to Dublin can catch the game at Mystic Lake Casino on Sunday morning, with doors opening at 8 a.m. The event will feature the Skol Line and Vikings cheerleaders, as well as giveaways, photo ops, merch and a breakfast buffet. Mystic Lake will also host a watch party for the London game. Find more information here.

Looking for a bar or restaurant to watch the game? Here's our list of the best bars for Vikings games. Below, find a map of the Vikings' official watch bars in Minnesota.

FOX 9 is home of the Vikings, and this season will broadcast 11 Vikings games, including 10 games in a row from Week 4 through Week 14. That includes Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 23 against the Chargers.