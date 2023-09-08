Vikings bars in Minnesota: Where to watch games this season
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Football season is finally here and there are plenty of local bars hosting game day celebrations for the Vikings.
1029 Bar
- Minneapolis
During televised Vikings games this bar offers two-for-one specials on all Vikings touchdowns and a bartender's choice shot special.
Bunny's Bar & Grill
- St. Louis Park
Bunny's has a great breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pair your food with a $1 bloody Mary or screwdriver on Sundays.
The Lookout Bar & Grill
- Maple Grove
This local bar was part of the ‘Vikings Country’ tour last season and continues to be a fan-favorite spot to catch the game.
Macs Industrial Sports Bar
- Minneapolis
With an extensive beer menu and tons of food options, this sports bar is the perfect spot to watch a game.
Stanley's Northeast Bar Room
- Minneapolis
This bar serves $4 rail drinks every Vikings and Packers game this season along with other specials listed here.
Sunshine Factory Bar & Grill
- Plymouth
This spot has tons of specials for football season. Grab $4 keeper cups for Miller Lite and Coors Lite, signature cocktails, and discounted appetizers.
Tom's Watch Bar
- Minneapolis
As its name suggests, this bar is the perfect place to watch pretty much any sport. With TVs on every wall, you won't miss a moment of this Vikings season.
Washington Square Bar & Grill
- White Bear Lake
This fan-favorite spot has new TVs and a new big-screen projector this year for game days.
Wild Boar Bar & Grill
- Oakdale
This bar has stadium-style seating to enjoy the game along with food and drink specials.
Willy McCoys
- Various locations
The game day specials vary by location, but Willy McCoys offers food and drink specials on Vikings game days.