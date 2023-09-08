Vikings bars in Minnesota: Where to watch games this season

Football season is finally here and there are plenty of local bars hosting game day celebrations for the Vikings.

Have a spot you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Minneapolis

During televised Vikings games this bar offers two-for-one specials on all Vikings touchdowns and a bartender's choice shot special.

Bunny's Bar & Grill

St. Louis Park

Bunny's has a great breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pair your food with a $1 bloody Mary or screwdriver on Sundays.

The Lookout Bar & Grill

Maple Grove

This local bar was part of the ‘Vikings Country’ tour last season and continues to be a fan-favorite spot to catch the game.

Macs Industrial Sports Bar

Minneapolis

With an extensive beer menu and tons of food options, this sports bar is the perfect spot to watch a game.

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room

Minneapolis

This bar serves $4 rail drinks every Vikings and Packers game this season along with other specials listed here.

Sunshine Factory Bar & Grill

Plymouth

This spot has tons of specials for football season. Grab $4 keeper cups for Miller Lite and Coors Lite, signature cocktails, and discounted appetizers.

Tom's Watch Bar

Minneapolis

As its name suggests, this bar is the perfect place to watch pretty much any sport. With TVs on every wall, you won't miss a moment of this Vikings season.

Washington Square Bar & Grill

White Bear Lake

This fan-favorite spot has new TVs and a new big-screen projector this year for game days.

Wild Boar Bar & Grill

Oakdale

This bar has stadium-style seating to enjoy the game along with food and drink specials.

Willy McCoys

Various locations

The game day specials vary by location, but Willy McCoys offers food and drink specials on Vikings game days.