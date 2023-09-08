Expand / Collapse search

Vikings bars in Minnesota: Where to watch games this season

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Football season is finally here and there are plenty of local bars hosting game day celebrations for the Vikings.

Have a spot you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

1029 Bar

  • Minneapolis

During televised Vikings games this bar offers two-for-one specials on all Vikings touchdowns and a bartender's choice shot special.

Bunny's Bar & Grill

  • St. Louis Park

Bunny's has a great breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pair your food with a $1 bloody Mary or screwdriver on Sundays.

The Lookout Bar & Grill 

  • Maple Grove

This local bar was part of the ‘Vikings Country’ tour last season and continues to be a fan-favorite spot to catch the game.

Macs Industrial Sports Bar

  • Minneapolis

With an extensive beer menu and tons of food options, this sports bar is the perfect spot to watch a game. 

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room

  • Minneapolis

This bar serves $4 rail drinks every Vikings and Packers game this season along with other specials listed here.

Sunshine Factory Bar & Grill

  • Plymouth

This spot has tons of specials for football season. Grab $4 keeper cups for Miller Lite and Coors Lite, signature cocktails, and discounted appetizers.

Tom's Watch Bar

  • Minneapolis

As its name suggests, this bar is the perfect place to watch pretty much any sport. With TVs on every wall, you won't miss a moment of this Vikings season.

Washington Square Bar & Grill

  • White Bear Lake

This fan-favorite spot has new TVs and a new big-screen projector this year for game days.

Wild Boar Bar & Grill

  • Oakdale

This bar has stadium-style seating to enjoy the game along with food and drink specials. 

Willy McCoys

  • Various locations

The game day specials vary by location, but Willy McCoys offers food and drink specials on Vikings game days.

