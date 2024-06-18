Expand / Collapse search
Vikings rookies report to training camp July 21, veterans follow July 23

By
Published  June 18, 2024 11:56am CDT
Sports
FOX 9
article

The Minnesota Vikings held their first padded practice of training camp on Monday at TCO Performance Center.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings have a little more than a month before the football season officially gets rolling with training camp.

For the seventh straight year, the Vikings will host training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan with nine practices open to the public. The NFL announced Tuesday various reporting dates for teams around the league.

Pete Bercich analyzes Vikings offseason moves

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Pete Bercich from the Vikings Radio Network sits down with Jim Rich to analyze Minnesota's offseason moves.

Breaking down the Vikings defensive changes

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Pete Bercich from the Vikings Radio Network sat down with Jim Rich to talk about the defensive changes ahead for the 2024 season.

Vikings rookies will report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday, July 21. The veterans follow on Tuesday, July 23. The team’s first practice that’s open to the public is on Saturday, July 27, as part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend.

Here is a look at the schedule for open practices. Exact times have not been announced.

  • Saturday, July 27 – Back Together Weekend
  • Monday, July 29 – First Padded Practice
  • Monday, Aug. 5 – Night practice in TCO Stadium
  • Thursday, Aug. 8 – Last Open Practice

The Vikings have previously hosted the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans for joint practices ahead of a preseason game. This year, they’ll hit the road to do those workouts at the Cleveland Browns, against former coach Kevin Stefanski before their preseason game on Aug. 17.