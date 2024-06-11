Minnesota Vikings to open 2024 training camp July 27, have 9 open practices

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday they’ll open their 2024 training camp with Back Together Weekend on Saturday, July 27 at TCO Performance Center.

This year marks the 64th training camp in franchise history, and seventh held at the team’s practice facility in Eagan. The Vikings will host a total of nine open practices. Here is an early look at that schedule:

Saturday, July 27 – Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 29 – First Padded Practice

Monday, Aug. 5 – Night practice in TCO Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 8 – Last Open Practice

General admission tickets for eight of the nine open practices are free for Vikings season-ticket members, and children 17 and younger. Otherwise, they are $5 for adults. Tickets for the night practice in TCO Stadium are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 17 and younger and free for kids under 36 inches tall.

A portion of all ticket sale proceeds will go to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. Tickets can be reserved at the Vikings web site for season ticket members starting Tuesday, and will be available for the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets must be reserved digitally, and up to 4,000 are available daily.

Capacity for the night practice at TCO Stadium is 7,000. Season ticket members can reserve up to four digital tickets for a maximum of two days.

The Vikings have one preseason home game, against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 10. They open the 2024 regular season at the New York Giants on Sept. 8.