Vikings rookie Lewis Cine having surgery Tuesday in London on fractured leg

The Minnesota Vikings are back home from a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur, but rookie safety Lewis Cine remains hospitalized in London.

Cine, the Vikings’ 2022 first round draft pick out of Georgia, suffered a significant lower left leg injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He was running back on a punt to block for Jalen Reagor when we went to the ground in significant pain, grabbing near his left ankle.

Cine was immediately carted off and taken to a London hospital. Team officials say he underwent a successful preparatory procedure in advance of a surgery planned for Tuesday. A member of the Vikings’ medical team stayed in London with Cine to help him through the initial recovery process.

"Lewis will remain in London to continue his initial recovery process before returning to Minnesota at the appropriate time. A member of the Vikings medical staff will also stay in London until Lewis returns. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell and members of the Vikings organization have been in constant communication with Lewis, who is in great spirits," Vikings officials said in a statement on Monday.

Team officials say Cine will return to Minnesota when they deem it appropriate. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed to reporters on Monday Cine suffered a compound fracture of his lower left leg. O'Connell says he spoke with Cine for about 20 minutes on the phone after the team returned to Minnesota early Monday morning.

Cine had primarily been playing on special teams, but was just starting to get defensive snaps.