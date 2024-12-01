Vikings RG Ed Ingram a healthy scratch against Cardinals

article

The Brief Ed Ingram is a healthy scratch for the first time in his career as the Vikings host the Cardinals on Sunday; He was benched last week in favor of Dalton Rister at right guard The Vikings are 9-2 and have won 4 straight games Daniel Jones joined the Vikings practice squad on Wednesday, he was not elevated for Sunday's game and will not play



The Minnesota Vikings are back home for the first time in about a month, hosting the Arizona Cardinals at noon in a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Vikings are 9-2 and have won four straight games. Right guard Ed Ingram will not play Sunday, and he’s gone from being benched to apparently being a healthy scratch. Dalton Risner got the start last week over Ingram in Minnesota’s win over the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings listed Ingram inactive for Sunday’s game against Arizona. Ingram was not listed on the injury report.

Why it matters

The Vikings used a second round pick on Ingram in 2022. He’s made 41 starts in now his third season, and played 43 games. This will be his first time missing a game without an injury designation.

Josh Oliver, Jay Ward out

The Vikings will be without tight end Josh Oliver for a second straight game. He suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Tennessee Titans. Safety Jay Ward is out, and Cam Robinson is active after being listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game.

Without Oliver last week, T.J. Hockenson had seven catches for 114 yards. With Justin Jefferson blanked by the Bears’ defense most of last week, Jordan Addison had eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Daniel Jones comes to Minnesota

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Daniel Jones. He was benched by the New York Giants before being released last week. The former No. 6 overall pick cleared waivers, and signed with the Vikings’ practice squad on Wednesday. Jones was not elevated for Sunday’s game and will not be available as he needs time to learn Minnesota’s offense.

If Sam Darnold were to get injured, Nick Mullens is the back-up and Brett Rypien is the emergency No. 3 quarterback

The Vikings are looking to go 10-2, win their fifth straight game and stay one game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North Division.