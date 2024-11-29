Daniel Jones: ‘I’m excited to be a Minnesota Viking’

The Brief The Vikings signed Daniel Jones to their practice squad on Friday Jones spent five-plus seasons in New York and won just 24 starts Jones joins a quarterback room led by Sam Darnold, that includes Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien



This time last week, Daniel Jones had been benched as the New York Giants starting quarterback, in favor of Tommy DeVito.

Last Saturday, Jones asked for and was granted his release after five-plus seasons and 69 starts in New York. The Giants were just 2-8 with Jones as their starter this season, and it was time for a change on both sides. After he cleared waivers, Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings came calling Monday night.

On Friday, they made official his signing to the practice squad. In Week 1 against the Vikings, Jones was held to 186 passing yards, two interceptions, one that Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a touchdown.

"It’s been a crazy last couple weeks for sure. Certainly a lot going on, but at the end of the day I’m excited to be here. This is an awesome opportunity\," Jones said Friday on his first day at TCO Performance Center.

What it means

Jones arrived to Eagan on Friday and joins a quarterback room led by Sam Darnold, but that also includes Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien. Darnold is having a career season, leading the Vikings to a 9-2 record while throwing for more than 2,700 yards, a career-high 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Jones goes from a team seeking a high draft pick, to one almost certainly heading to the playoffs and possibly deeper.

"Excited to be here, excited to be a Minnesota Viking. Awesome opportunity. Just looking to help out and be a part of this team. Thrilled to be here," Jones said.

It’ll likely be a while if he ever takes a game snap. Darnold would have to get hurt, and Jones needs to dive into the playbook.

‘I like U.S. Bank Stadium’

The last time Jones was in Minnesota, he carved up the Vikings for 379 total yards and two touchdowns as the Giants eliminated the Vikings 31-24 from the NFC Playoffs. That was Kevin O’Connell’s first season. Jones was asked about that game after Friday’s practice.

"I like U.S. Bank Stadium, it is an incredible stadium. I’m looking forward to being back there," Jones said.