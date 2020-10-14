Vikings RB Dalvin Cook says he's 'day to day" with groin injury

article

The Minnesota Vikings are starting preparations to face the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and we don’t yet know the status of running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook played one offensive snap in the second half of Sunday night’s 27-26 loss at Seattle. After catching a pass from Kirk Cousins, he grabbed his left groin area and left the field. Cook went to the locker room for an evaluation, came back to the sideline and went in for one play before standing on the sidelines the rest of the game.

Before the injury, Cook had 22 touches for 89 total yards, including 17 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. Cook came into the game leading the NFL in rushing.

With the 0-5 Falcons coming to Minneapolis and the Vikings’ bye week to follow, are there plans to rest Cook this week? Not according to Mike Zimmer.

“No, I talked to him today. He said he’s feeling really good so we’ll just see how it goes,” Zimmer said Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Cook was not on the practice field for the team’s first workout Wednesday in preparing for the Falcons.

“I feel better. Still taking this thing day by day. As far as my Atlanta status, we’re going to take this thing day by day. Just really seeing how I feel after treatment and everything. Day by day for me,” Cook told reporters before practice Wednesday.

In his absence Sunday, Alexander Mattison had 20 carries for a career-high 112 yards. He added three catches for 24 yards.

If Cook doesn’t play Sunday, Mattison will get the bulk of the running opportunities.