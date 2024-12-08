Vikings beat Falcons 42-21 on historic days for Darnold, Addison, Jefferson

article

Sunday started with the story being Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota.

It ended with historic days for Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson and Sam Darnold as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Atlanta Falcons 42-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 11-2, have won six straight games and are inching closer to a spot in the NFC Playoffs.

Cousins was booed loudly by Vikings’ fans at the start of the game, his first time back in Minnesota since leaving in free agency. He threw two interceptions and how has eight straight without a touchdown pass. Addison had eight catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Darnold was 22-of-28 for 347 yards and five scores. He was shown fired up on the sideline in the fourth quarter, and fans started chanting "MVP!" when his stats were shown on the jumbotron.

Why it matters

Addison and Jefferson became the first wide receivers in Vikings’ history to each get over 100 yards in a game, and each get at least two touchdowns. Jefferson also surpassed 7,000 receiving yards for his career on Sunday.

Cousins spent six seasons with the Vikings and left the team in free agency, signing a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons. It opened the door for Darnold to sign a one-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings. In six years, Cousins won one playoff game with Minnesota.

The key sequence

Darnold hit Addison for an 11--yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter. The Falcons fumbled the ensuing kickoff. C.J. Ham, the Vikings’ 2024 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, got the recovery.

Darnold then hit Addison for a 6-yard touchdown and 35-21 lead with 8:21 to play.

Josh Metellus interception leads to ‘White Chicks’ dance

Josh Metellus picked off Cousins in the second quarter, setting up another crazy celebration for the Vikings’ secondary. Metellus and Cam Bynum combined to do a version of the dance battle in the movie "White Chicks," including Bynum getting flipped over by Metellus. Cousins now has seven interceptions without a touchdown pass.

What’s next

The Vikings are 11-2 after what is probably their most complete game of the season, and host the Chicago Bears on Dec. 16 for Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.