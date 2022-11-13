Vikings beat Buffalo 33-30 in OT with late dramatics, improve to 8-1

article

The only thing missing was the band running out on the field.

Stanford/Cal jokes aside, the Minnesota Vikings are heading home from Buffalo after an improbable 33-30 win over the Bills in overtime after trailing 27-10 late in the third quarter. The Vikings are 8-1, and stretch their win streak to seven games in the most improbable of fashions.

Trailing 27-23, Kirk Cousins was stuffed on 4th-and-goal from the 1-inch line in the final minute of regulation, which should’ve sealed a win for the Bills. Josh Allen promptly fumbled the ensuing snap in the end zone. Eric Kendricks fell on it for the go-ahead touchdown, and a 30-27 Vikings’ lead with 48 seconds to play.

But the game wasn't over, far from it. The Bills answered, marching down the field to get a game-tying field goal with two seconds to play, forcing overtime with a 30-30 tie.

The Vikings took a 33-30 lead on a Greg Joseph field goal after getting down to the 2-yard line. The Bills looked poised to rally for a game-winning touchdown, but Patrick Peterson came up with his second interception on Allen at the goal line, sealing a Vikings’ win.

"That was a really big play, obviously, to close out the game and get the victory for us. Understanding where the ball was, being away from me, it’s hard for the quarterback to throw it back into the field. It’s always easier for the quarterback to throw coming back into his vision," Peterson said. "I knew that, and I just undercut the dig and sealed the game."

"Pretty unbelievable football game to be a part of," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the win.

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf came out of a celebratory locker room after, passing by reporters.

"How you like them apples? This team has fight," Wilf said.

Allen was the biggest storyline entering the week, dealing with an elbow injury. He looked just fine, finishing 29-of-43 for 330 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran six times for 84 yards.

Justin Jefferson was the Vikings’ offensive star, with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown. In what might be the best catch of his career, Jefferson made a one-handed snag on 4th-and-19 in the fourth quarter, draped in coverage with the game on the line. He made another circus catch to get the Vikings down to the 3-yard line before Cousins tried to sneak it in.

"Whenever Kirk throws the ball up, it’s mine. It’s for me to go get it. We mentally prepare for these type of moments, going up and getting those catches and just making a big play for our team," Jefferson said. "I live for these type of big games. The big games, the big moments where people are looking for you to make a play, that’s what I like the most.

Dalvin Cook had 14 carries for 119 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Kirk Cousins finished 30-of-50 passing for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

In his first game against his former team, Stefon Diggs had 12 catches for 128 yards.

The Vikings entered the week 7-1, having won six straight but still seeking legitimacy around the NFL. They got it Sunday. It’s one of the craziest regular season games in recent memory in the NFL, and the Vikings are leaving Buffalo with a victory.