Vikings: An early look at the 2024 NFL Draft class

The NFL Draft is over, and the Minnesota Vikings came out of it with seven new players.

The Vikings also signed 17 undrafted college free agents, and will have other invites go out when they host rookie mini camp at TCO Performance.

Most feel the Vikings had a great draft, others not so much, largely because they currently only hold three selections for the 2025 draft with all the trades Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made. Here is a look at the Vikings’ 2024 draft class:

No. 10 overall – J.J. McCarthy (Michigan QB)

No. 17 overall – Dallas Turner (Alabama EDGE)

No. 108 overall – Khyree Jackson (Oregon CB)

No. 177 overall – Walter Rouse (Oklahoma OL)

No. 203 overall – Will Reichard (Alabama K)

No. 230 overall – Michael Jurgens (Wake Forest OL)

No. 232 overall – Levi Drake Rodriguez (Texas A&M Commerce DL)

Adofo-Mensah had a brilliant first round. After the Falcons mysteriously took Michael Penix Jr. and the Giants took a wide receiver ahead of them, the Vikings swapped with the Jets for the No. 10 pick. They got McCarthy, and didn’t have to mortgage their future. It’s a matter of when and not if he’ll start for Minnesota. For now, it’s Sam Darnold’s offense, but that could change quickly.

Adofo-Mensah wasn’t done. He moved up from No. 23 to No. 17 and got arguably the best defensive player in the draft. Turner had 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last year with the Crimson Tide.

The Vikings addressed a defensive back need with Khyree Jackson, who was at a shopping mall when his phone rang. There will also be a kicker competition, with Alabam’s Will Reichard coming in.

This draft class will hinge on if McCarthy can become the next Vikings’ franchise quarterback.