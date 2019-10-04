Twins holding watch parties for ALDS away games, unveil plans for home games

article

It may be an away game for the Minnesota Twins Friday night, but that does not mean the party stops here at home.

The Twins are holding free viewing parties at Target Field for Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and fans can watch the games in the Bat & Barrel restaurant and the Delta SKY360 Club. Gates open at 3 p.m. for the game on Saturday. Fans can get free tickets to the viewing parties on the Twins website.

If you are watching at home, you may have a hard time finding the game on your TV. Game 1 will be broadcast on the MLB Network, a channel many people do not have. Comcast and other providers are allowing people to sign up for a free trial so they can watch Friday's game.

The Twins have also released their plans for Games 3 and a potential Game 4 at Target Field—both of which are already sold out.

For Game 3, Twins Hall of Famer Torii Hunter will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The award-winning Duluth-based band Trampled by Turtles will sing the National Anthem.

Advertisement

If the series goes to Game 4, Twins Hall of Famers Rod Carew and Tony Olivia will each throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs will sing the National Anthem.

Homer Hankies are back this year. Cub Foods and the Star Tribune’s website are already sold out—although they are hoping to get more back in by Saturday—but the Twins clubhouse store still has them for sale.

The Twins are doing a Homer Hanky giveaway for Games 3 and 4—every fan through the gate will get one.