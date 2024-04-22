Timberwolves have to 'keep our desperation' for Game 2 against Suns

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves were back on the practice court Monday at Mayo Clinic square, fresh off beating the Phoenix Suns on Saturday for a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Playoffs.

But it’s just one game, and as Anthony Edwards said immediately after, "We’ve got three more games to win."

If the Timberwolves are going to head to Phoenix with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, they’ll have to play with an even greater desperation than they had in Game 1 on Saturday. The Suns cannot afford to head home with a 2-0 deficit.

"Our approach has to be one like it was the other day. Keep our edge, keep our desperation, we still have a ton to prove," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "We expect this to be a really long series, that’s a great team over there. Human nature is to relax a little bit, we’ve been preaching they have to guard against it."

The Timberwolves picked a good time for their first win over Phoenix this season, after three regular season losses all by double digits. In just his third game back from meniscus surgery, Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and seven rebounds.

"They’ve had our number all year, we found a way to get our first win against them. We don’t expect them to do the same thing so for us, we’ve got to be prepared for whatever," Towns said Monday. "We’ve got to come back and play two times better than we did in Game 1 if we expect to come out of Game 2 with a W."

Game 2 tips at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center.