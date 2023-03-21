Timberwolves: KAT, Edwards could return Wednesday night against Atlanta

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night at Target Center, and they could get their two best players back.

According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, the team is optimistic that forward Karl-Anthony Towns could play against the Hawks. Towns has been out since suffering a Grade 3 calf strain Nov. 28 at the Washington Wizards. The original diagnosis, that he himself has since refuted, was that he would be out four to six weeks. It’s now been nearly four months.

Towns has missed 52 straight games, and in the 21 he played, he was averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The team announced last week Towns was progressing in his rehabilitation program and his return was expected "in the coming weeks."

The team is also hopefully that Anthony Edwards could return Wednesday. Edwards suffered a sprained ankle in last Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In Monday night’s win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Edwards was on the bench and didn’t have a boot on the injured ankle. He was even joking with the team’s equipment manager to get a jersey so he could play.

Edwards had been the Timberwolves’ best player with Towns out, and Rudy Gobert in and out of the lineup. Edwards had made 71 straight starts and is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field.

The Timberwolves have nine regular season games left, and are currently in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference at 36-37.