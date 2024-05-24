Timberwolves blow 18-point lead in Game 2 loss Mavericks, head to Dallas down 0-2

It took all of 34 seconds for the Minnesota Timberwolves to make a mental mistake against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks scored on their opening possession, and when Mike Conley Jr. grabbed the ball to inbound it, he had nobody to pass it to. All four of his teammates ran to the opposite end of the floor, leaving Conley no choice but to call a timeout to avoid a five second call.

One on hand, it's one possession in a four quarter game that will likely end up being meaningless. On the other, it's a costly mental mistake that simply cannot happen in the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves will head to Dallas down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals after a 109-108 loss to the Mavericks. Luka Doncic hit a step back 3-pointer over Rudy Gobert with three seconds to play for the game-winner. Anthony Edwards took the ball and found Naz Reid for what could’ve been the game-winning shot as time expired, but it was halfway down and rimmed out.

Reid led the Timberwolves with 23 points and was 7-for-9 from the perimeter, but needed the eighth. Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 36 points, but shot a combined 9-for-33 from the field. Towns watched the last four minutes of the game from the bench. The Timberwolves led by 12 at half and as many as 18 in the third quarter before the Mavericks stormed back.

Doncic finished with 32 points, and Kyrie Irving added 20. The series now shifts to Dallas, with the Timberwolves in must-win mode.