Jeff Wald
Jeff is a digital sports reporter for FOX 9 who has followed the Minnesota sports scene his entire life.
Jeff grew up a diehard Gophers football and basketball fan, going to games with his dad at the Metrodome and Williams Arena. He’s also a Vikings fan, still bitter about the 1999 NFC title game loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and the 2010 loss at New Orleans featuring "12 men in the huddle out of a timeout" and Brett Favre’s infamous through across his body.
At some point, he hopes the Gophers go to a Rose Bowl, the Vikings get to a Super Bowl and the Twins win a playoff game.
Jeff graduated from Totino-Grace High School in 2000, and went onto the University of St. Thomas, getting a degree in print journalism and communications in 2004. He started out of college as the Sports Editor at the Northfield News, and spent time at KARE-11 and WCCO on their content teams before coming to Fox 9 in 2018.
When he’s not working, Jeff enjoys time with his wife of 13 years, his dog Willow, spending summers on the golf course and grilling. Follow Jeff’s work on Twitter and Instagram.
The latest from Jeff Wald
Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso suspended without pay by MLS
Major League Soccer officials announced on Friday that Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay for failure to report to preseason training.
Brian Flores: What the Vikings are getting in their new defensive coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings knew something had to change with their defense. On Monday, they officially found a new defensive coordinator.
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards named NBA All-Star as injury replacement
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is an NBA All-Star after all. He was named as an injury replacement on Friday.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins odes to Tom Brady, in chains, at NFL Honors show
A chained up Kirk Cousins sang an ode to Tom Brady at Thursday night's NFL Honors Show in Arizona.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Awards
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Awards Thursday night in Arizona.
Timberwolves trade for Mike Conley Jr., send D’Angelo Russell to Lakers
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially traded D'Angelo Russell to the L.A. Lakers and acquired Mike Conley Jr. from the Utah Jazz.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen at Super Bowl events in Arizona: 'I want to retire a Viking’
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is in Arizona this week, and the writing might be on the wall that his days with his hometown team might be numbered.
Timberwolves trading D’Angelo Russell to Lakers, get Mike Conley Jr. from Jazz
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a 3-team trade that is sending guard D'Angelo Russell to the L.A. Lakers. The Timberwolves are acquiring Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr.
Gophers football has 4 players invited to NFL Combine
For the second straight year and third time in four years, the University of Minnesota football team will send four players to the NFL Combine.
Pair of buzzer-beaters highlight busy night of high school basketball
We’re in the heart of the high school basketball season in Minnesota, and a busy night of action Tuesday was highlighted by a pair of improbable buzzer-beating shots.