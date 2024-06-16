Minnesota rain totals: Showers from Saturday storms

Storms hit Minnesota Saturday, with heavy rain across the Twin Cities and the state.

Periods of rain came through Saturday, and was heavy at times. The rain continued overnight, and dissipated Sunday morning, leading into a hot, humid Sunday.

Rain totals in the Twin Cities from Saturday rain.

Here are the rain totals from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Rain totals:

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 1.88 inches

Bloomington: 2.91 inches

Blaine: 2.24 inches

St. Louis Park: 2.16 inches

Roseville: 2.08 inches

Woodbury: 1.91 inches

St. Paul: 1.5 inches

White Bear Lake: 1.5 inches

Hutchinson: 1.92 inches

Faribault: 1.89 inches

Red Wing: 1.71 inches

The rain stopped Sunday, but is expected to return overnight Sunday into Monday, with some possible thunderstorms.