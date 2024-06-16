Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota rain totals: Showers from Saturday storms

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 16, 2024 6:43pm CDT
MN weather: Hot Sunday, with rain ahead

Sunday was hot and humid after rain on Saturday. The rain is expected to return late Sunday and overnight, continuing into Monday.

(FOX 9) - Storms hit Minnesota Saturday, with heavy rain across the Twin Cities and the state. 

Periods of rain came through Saturday, and was heavy at times. The rain continued overnight, and dissipated Sunday morning, leading into a hot, humid Sunday. 

Rain totals in the Twin Cities from Saturday rain. 

Here are the rain totals from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. 

Rain totals: 

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 1.88 inches
  • Bloomington: 2.91 inches
  • Blaine: 2.24 inches
  • St. Louis Park: 2.16 inches
  • Roseville: 2.08 inches
  • Woodbury: 1.91 inches
  • St. Paul: 1.5 inches
  • White Bear Lake: 1.5 inches
  • Hutchinson: 1.92 inches
  • Faribault: 1.89 inches
  • Red Wing: 1.71 inches

The rain stopped Sunday, but is expected to return overnight Sunday into Monday, with some possible thunderstorms. 