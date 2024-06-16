Minnesota weather: Scattered strong storms possible Monday

The heat and humidity of Father’s Day will lead to relatively quiet weather into Sunday evening, but a cold front swings in from the west overnight to set the stage for the possibility of strong storms overnight Sunday into Monday.

The greatest threat from any storms that form overnight is large hail, heavy rain and strong winds up to 60 mph.

Scattered strong storms are possible Monday morning from 2-6 a.m. The Twin Cities is at a slight risk for severe weather overnight and into Monday morning.

Storms and showers are expected to continue into Monday afternoon and evening.

There is a chance of rain all week, with a possibility of severe weather Tuesday.