Shakopee carjacking suspect carjacks, stabs second victim in Bloomington

The suspect in a carjacking in Shakopee on Sunday afternoon led police on a short chase, then carjacked and stabbed a second victim in Bloomington before finally being arrested in Robbinsdale. The stabbing victim is expected to survive.

Limited information is available, but Bloomington police confirmed a man carjacked someone at knifepoint in Shakopee on Sunday afternoon. Shakopee police pursued the vehicle but terminated their pursuit.

The suspect ended up in Bloomington where they carjacked another person at a gas station at 98th Street and Normandale Boulevard. The suspect stabbed the victim in the neck after a brief struggle and fled the scene in the victim's car. The victim is expected to survive.

The suspect was later arrested in Robbinsdale and they are currently in custody with charges pending.