Robin Lod gets MLS All-Star announcement surprise at Minnesota United training

Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod is headed to his first Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

Team officials made the announcement on Monday, after MLS All-Star coach Wilfried Nancy selected Lod to the team. Lod is the first Loons’ player to make the MLS All-Star Game since Dayne St. Clair and Emanuel Reynoso were chosen for the 2022 showcase, which was hosted by Minnesota United at Allianz Field.

Lod got the surprise announcement during team training at the National Sports Center in Blaine from his wife and two kids. His daughter came onto the practice field with an MLS All-Star jersey for him.

"I think there was one coach who used to say when the team is playing better, the individuals are playing better. So a big thank you for you guys, all the players and coaches and everybody. And a big thank you for the family. They’ve been through everything for my career, so it’s nice to share that moment with them," Lod said to his team.

Lod came to the Loons in 2019 and has appeared in 121 games with Minnesota United. He has 29 career goals and 26 assists with the Loons. Lod missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a torn meniscus, but so far this season, he has had a part in 16 of the Loons’ 33 goals. He has five goals and leads Minnesota United with 11 assists.

His 29 goals are also the new franchise leader, passing Reynoso and Darwin Quintero.

"Everyone has recognized the contributions that Rob’s made to us as a squad so far and I’m sure everyone will say the same as me, we couldn’t be more excited to watch you play on that team," Minnesota United coach Eric Ramsay said.

The MLS All-Stars will face LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.