After loss to Vikings, Packers RB A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19

article

For the second time this season, an opposing player has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Green Bay Packers’ running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Dillon was tested before Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field, and received his positive result on Monday.

Dillon played 17 snaps against Minnesota. He had five carries for 21 yards, and one catch for 16 yards.

As a result of his positive test, the Packers are holding all virtual meetings on Monday. They are scheduled to face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Advertisement

As of Monday morning, the Vikings had not had any positive tests after playing the Packers. Earlier this season, they managed to avoid any positive tests after the Tennessee Titans had an outbreak following their Week 3 game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings are in more intensive protocols at TCO Performance Center this week after placing rookie defensive back Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Wednesday, and linebacker Todd Davis missing Sunday’s game after testing positive last week.

The Vikings are scheduled to host the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday.