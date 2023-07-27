P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers football at Big Ten Media Days

College football season is just around the corner, and nowhere is that more evident than at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

That’s where we bring you the first 2023 installment of the P.J. Fleck Show. Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks is in Indianapolis to talk all things Gophers’ football ahead of the Aug. 31 season opener against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium, which you can watch on Fox 9.

Ahmad Hicks talks with Fleck, senior receiver Chris Autman-Bell, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and safety Tyler Nubin from Lucas Oil Stadium. The Gophers have won at least nine games in each of the last three full seasons.

As Fleck enters his seventh season at Minnesota, the Gophers are 44-27 over that span, 26-26 in Big Ten play and 4-0 in bowl games. Hear Fleck’s thoughts on the season and this year’s team.

Watch the video for the full episode of the P.J. Fleck Show from Lucas Oil Stadium!