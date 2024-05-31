Naz Reid on the Timberwolves’ fan support: ‘Something you dream about’

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ best season in two decades came crashing to an end Thursday night in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

It’s a season Naz Reid will take with him the rest of his career, and he hopes it’s the start of something bigger. Reid came to the Timberwolves as an undrafted college free agent, and did enough to earn a contract in training camp. He could’ve gotten a much bigger pay day before this season in free agency, but came back to the Timberwolves on a three-year deal worth nearly $42 million.

He won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 81 regular season games. He was a key piece late in the season when Karl-Anthony Towns had to have knee surgery. But it ended too quickly for Reid.

"I just wish it didn’t end like that. They just played better than us, we beat ourselves a lot of times. We had a great season, I just wish we didn’t go out like that," Reid said after Thursday’s loss to the Mavericks.

What Reid did this season with his game and his infectious personality is become a fan-favorite. Every time he checked in, the Target Center crowd roared. On a towel night giveaway, Naz Reid blue beach towels filled the arena. They could soon after be seen on social media across the world.

People were paying $20 to get "Naz Reid" tattooed on their body. Twin Cities homeowners were taping "Naz Reid" on their siding, or wherever the public could see it. Bally Sports North's Michael Grady started saying, "Two Words," every time Reid hit a big shot this season.

Reid felt the love.

"That’s something that you dream about. For one just to be in the NBA, and to have that type of love, especially from the team that you were brought in by, it’s super huge. I’m excited to go into next year. Just to show everybody how hard I worked and how hard I’m trying to bring something special to Minnesota again," Reid said. "People got tattoos and the beach towels, how hard I worked to get sixth man, it goes to all the fans, they brought it. It was huge. I check into the game and everybody is going crazy, that’s super loved. I appreciate every last person."