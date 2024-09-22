Napheesa Collier, Cheryl Reeve earn WNBA honors ahead of playoffs

article

The Minnesota Lynx open the WNBA Playoffs with a best-of-three series against the Pheonix Mercury starting Sunday afternoon at Target Center.

After their best regular season in franchise history (30-10), Napheesa Collier and Cheryl Reeve earned honors from the league. Collier was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year and finished second in MVP voting. Reeve was named the AP Coach of the Year.

How it happened

The Lynx’s 30-10 regular season mark leads all Western Conference teams, and is second in the WNBA behind only the New York Liberty (32-8). Collier led the Lynx with 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as the Lynx were one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA this season. She finished with 66 second place votes and one third place vote for MVP. A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces got all 67 first place votes.

Reeve has led the Lynx to four WNBA titles, and the franchise is seeking its first since 2017. The Lynx are looking for their first playoff series win since 2020.

What’s next

The Lynx host the Mercury in Game 1 Sunday afternoon at Target Center. Game 2 is Wednesday night, also at Target Center. Game 3, if necessary, would be Thursday night in Pheonix. The winner advances to face the Connecticut Sun/Indiana Fever winner in the WNBA semifinals.

The Lynx enter the playoffs on a six-game win streak. They've also won eight of their past 10 games.