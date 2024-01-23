Minnesotans Alivia McGill, Olivia Olson selected for McDonald’s All-American Game

article

For the seventh straight year, Minnesota will be represented at the high school basketball showcase for the top rated seniors in the country.

Officials announced Tuesday that Hopkins star Alivia McGill and Benilde-St. Margaret’s standout Olivia Olson have been chosen for the McDonald’s All-American Game. It’s the fifth time that Minnesota has had multiple players chosen for the showcase.

The girls McDonald’s All-American Game is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 in Houston. McGill and Olson are the eighth and ninth Minnesota girls players ever to be selected for the game. The others include Paige Bueckers, Tessa Johnson, Maya Nnaji, Nia Coffey, Rebekah Dahlman, Tayler Hill and Liz Podominick.

McGill is committed to Florida, and Olson is headed to Michigan. McGill is the fifth player from Hopkins to be selected for the game, while Olson is the first to earn the nod from Benilde.