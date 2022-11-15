Gophers to host UConn, Paige Bueckers in November 2023 non-conference game

article

The University of Minnesota women's basketball team will host powerhouse University of Connecticut in a non-conference clash at Williams Arena in 2023.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Gophers announced they'll host the Huskies on Nov. 19, 2023, marking the first time Minnesota has hosted UConn in program history. The game will mark the return of former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers to Williams Arena to face Lindsay Whalen and the Gophers. Bueckers was back in Minnesota this past March as she led the Huskies to the NCAA Women's Final 4, a run that came up short to Stanford in the championship game at Target Center.

Bueckers, a junior, will miss the entire 2022-23 season after having surgery in August on a knee injury. She tore the ACL in her left knee during a pick-up game on Aug. 1. Bueckers also missed about half of last season after suffering a leg injury in the closing minutes of a win over Notre Dame. She'll receive a medical redshirt for the 2022-23 season, and will likely have two years of eligibility remaining.

In 17 games last season, Bueckers led the Huskies in scoring at 14.6 points per game, and added four rebounds and more than three assists per game. When Bueckers is eligible to turn professional, she'll likely be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.

Minnesota and UConn have played each other three times, with the last meeting on November 20, 2021, in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Gophers also played the Huskies in the 2004 Final Four in New Orleans. UConn is 3-0 against the Gophers.

Minnesota is 24-13 against current teams in the Big East.