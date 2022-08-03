Hopkins native, UConn star Paige Bueckers to miss 2022-23 season with torn ACL

article

UConn women's basketball star and former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers will miss the entire 2022-23 Huskies' season after tearing the ACL in her left knee, the university announced on Wednesday.

Bueckers, a junior, was injured Monday during a pick-up basketball game and underwent an MRI that night. She'll have surgery on Friday at UConn Health.

"We're all devastated for Paige. She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement.

Bueckers injured the same knee last year, suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus, in December in the closing seconds of a win over Notre Dame. She returned that season, leading UConn to the Women's Final 4, which was held at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Huskies, though, lost to South Carolina in the championship game.

In 17 games last season, Bueckers averaged 14.6, points, four rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. In her freshman season, Bueckers started 29 games and averaged 20 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

Bueckers is arguably the top iplayer in all of women's college basketball.