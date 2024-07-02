Minnesota Wild opens 2024-25 season Oct. 10 against Columbus Blue Jackets

article

The Minnesota Wild released its 2024-25 regular season schedule on Tuesday, and they’ll open at home on Oct. 10 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild announced their regular season schedule on social media with a video package of Brock Faber and Jake Middleton spending a day at Valleyfair in Shakopee.

It’s the 12th time in franchise history the Wild will start the regular season on their home ice. The Wild will have 17 home weekend games – three on Friday, nine on Saturday and six on Sunday – and they’ll have 11 home games in March. That includes their longest home stand of the season, March 9-22, a stretch of seven games.

Their longest road trip of the season is seven games from Oct. 13-29. The Wild will play 26 games against Central Division opponents – two home and two road games against the Blackhawks, Avalanche, Blues and Stars. They get two home games and one road game against the Predators, and one home game and two road games against the Jets.

They’ll play 24 games against Pacific Division teams – one home and two road against the Ducks, Flames, Sharks and Canucks. They’ll get two home games and one road contest against the Oilers, Kings, Kraken and Golden Knights.

Minnesota plays each Western Conference team twice, one home and one road game.

New this year, the NHL is holding a 4 Nations Face-Off featuring players from the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden Feb. 12-20, 2025. Wild GM Bill Guerin is the general manager for Team USA, and John Hynes is the head coach for the Americans.

The Wild went 39-34-9 last season, and their 87 points was 10th in the Western Conference. They missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons.