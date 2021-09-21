Minnesota Wild announces 14 training camp practices open to public

article

Hockey season is just around the corner. The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday that they’ll start training camp with a 9 a.m. practice on Thursday at TRIA Rink. The Wild will also host an 11 a.m. practice that’s open to the public.

The Wild will have 14 practices open to the public, capped off by a workout at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The Wild training camp roster will feature 53 players, including 19 players from the Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase who have received invites. That list is highlighted by previous first round picks Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi.

Boldy played with the Iowa Wild last season after finishing his career at Boston College, and Rossi missed last year after battling COVID-19 and myocarditis.

One big name not currently on the training camp roster is forward Kirill Kaprizov, who is still in contract negotiations with the Wild. Kaprizov won the Calder Trophy last year, given to the NHL’s top rookie, after leading the team in goals (27) and points (51).

Here are the Wild practices open to the public:

Thursday, Sept. 23 (11 a.m.)

Friday, Sept. 24 (11 a.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 25 (11:30 a.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 26 (11:15 a.m.)

Monday, Sept. 27 (12:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Sept. 28 (11:45 a.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 30 (11 a.m.)

Friday, Oct. 1 (11:45 a.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 2 (11:45 a.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 3 (11:45 a.m.)

Friday, Oct. 8 (10:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 9 (11 a.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 10 (11 a.m.)

Tuesday., Oct. 12 (11:30 a.m. at AMSOIL Arena)

Advertisement

The Wild training camp schedule also features the team’s three preseason games at Xcel Energy Center against the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.