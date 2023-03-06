Minnesota Vikings release Eric Kendricks

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have released linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Kendricks spent eight years with the Vikings after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft.

"As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a release. "While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric’s contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues. I have the utmost respect for Eric and wish him and Ally, along with their growing family, continued success in their next chapter."

Eric Kendricks made 113 starts over eight seasons with the Vikings and was an All-Pro selection in 2019 after leading the defense with 110 tackles, and forcing two fumbles.

Kendricks is the first of what could be several veteran defensive players to be released as the Vikings aim to get under the salary cap when the NFL league year opens. He’s been one of Minnesota’s top defensive players since 2016 and has 15 sacks and nine interceptions in eight seasons, but the move also saves $9.5 million against the salary cap.

Kendricks was a leading voice in the locker room, a member of the team’s Social Justice Committee and a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He was also outspoken about the Vikings having a "fear-based organization" after Mike Zimmer’s firing following the 2021 season.