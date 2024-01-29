Minnesota Twins trade infielder Jorge Polanco to Seattle Mariners

article

The Minnesota Twins are parting ways with infielder Jorge Polanco after 10 seasons to add pitching depth for the 2024 season.

The Twins announced Monday they've traded Polanco to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, reliever Justin Topa and prospects Darren Bowen and Gabriel Gonzalez. The Mariners are also reportedly sending the Twins cash as part of the trade.

Polanco was an All-Star in 2019 and was steady up the middle for the Twins between second base and shortstop over the last 10 seasons. He played 80 games last year and hit .255 with 14 homers and 48 RBI. He hit .295 with 22 homers and 798 RBI in his All-Star season in 2019.

DeSclafani spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He went 4-8 in 18 starts last season with a 4.88 earned run average and 79 strikeouts in 99 ⅔ innings. He went 13-7 in 31 starts in 2021, tossing two complete-game shutouts in 167 2/3 innings. The Twins needed starting pitching depth, with Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda both leaving the team in free agency. The Twins’ returning starters behind Pablo Lopez are Joe Ryan, Louie Varland and Chris Paddack.

The Twins just finished up TwinsFest this past weekend at Target Field. Pitchers and catchers have their first Spring Training workout in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 14. Their first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 18.