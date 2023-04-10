Minnesota Twins to host high school baseball series at Target Field

article

Starting later this week, eight high school baseball teams will get the chance to play games at the home of the Minnesota Twins.

The team announced Monday a series of prep baseball games, giving kids the chance to live out their childhood dreams of playing in a big league stadium. It will start Wednesday, with Minneapolis Edison facing Minneapolis Roosevelt at Target Field. Alexandria will face Willmar on Saturday, April 22. Cretin-Derham Hall will play Mounds View on Saturday, April 29 and Minnetonka will face Wayzata on Thursday, May 11.

All four games will be played after the Twins’ game that particular day.

The series marks the most high school baseball regular season games that will be played at Target Field in the ballpark’s 14-year history. Target Field has also been a host site for the Minnesota State High School League’s state baseball championships, held in June.

"The Minnesota Twins have long supported the growth of our game at all levels, and we are thrilled to further expand use of our home ballpark and provide these eight schools a chance to compete on a major league diamond this spring," said Twins’ President & CEO Dave St. Peter. "We thank the Minnesota State High School League for their continued partnership, and we cannot wait to welcome the student-athletes, coaches and fans from Edison, Roosevelt, Alexandria, Willmar, Cretin-Derham Hall, Mounds View, Minnetonka and Wayzata high schools to Target Field."

Fans wanting to go to the games should go through their schools for ticket information. Proceeds from tickets bought through the school will go to support the school’s baseball teams. Fans having tickets to the Twins game on those days can also stay for the high school game.

Each high school game will feel like a normal Twins’ home games, with a ceremonial first pitch, a public address announcer and use of the new video boards and LED screens at Target Field.