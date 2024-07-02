Minnesota Aurora FC to face Indy Eleven in USL-W Playoffs Friday in Detroit

article

It’s playoff time for Minnesota Aurora FC, and their hope is the third time is the charm for a USL-W championship.

Minnesota Aurora capped off its third straight unbeaten regular season with a 14-0 win at RKC Third Coast on Sunday. Aurora went 10-0-2 to win the Heartland Division with 32 points, seven clear of River Light. Their only two ties of the season were to River Light, and Chicago City.

Minnesota Aurora gets the No. 1 seed in the Central Conference and heads to Detroit on Friday to face Indy Eleven in the conference semifinals at 3 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium. The winner advances to face the Detroit City FC/River Light winner.

Indy Eleven won the Valley Division with a 7-1-2 record. They scored 38 goals on the season and allowed just 13. In 12 games, Minnesota Aurora scored 61 and allowed six. Their plus-55 goal differential is fourth in USL-W play.

Minnesota Aurora has yet to lose a regular season match in three seasons. In their inaugural season, they reached the USL-W championship game, a loss to Georgia Tormenta FC at TCO Stadium. Last year, their season ended in a loss in the semifinals to Indy Eleven.