Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
16
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:48 PM CDT until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minnesota Aurora FC to face Indy Eleven in USL-W Playoffs Friday in Detroit

By
Published  July 2, 2024 11:22am CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Aurora FC improved to 7-0-2 on the season after a 5-0 win over Bavarian United Thursday night at TCO Stadium. (Minnesota Aurora FC)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s playoff time for Minnesota Aurora FC, and their hope is the third time is the charm for a USL-W championship.

Minnesota Aurora capped off its third straight unbeaten regular season with a 14-0 win at RKC Third Coast on Sunday. Aurora went 10-0-2 to win the Heartland Division with 32 points, seven clear of River Light. Their only two ties of the season were to River Light, and Chicago City.

Giada Zhou blast gives Aurora 7-0 lead at Bavarian

Giada Zhou scored on a rocket from outside the penalty area to give Minnesota Aurora FC at 7-0 lead at Bavarian United.

Minnesota Aurora gets the No. 1 seed in the Central Conference and heads to Detroit on Friday to face Indy Eleven in the conference semifinals at 3 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium. The winner advances to face the Detroit City FC/River Light winner.

Indy Eleven won the Valley Division with a 7-1-2 record. They scored 38 goals on the season and allowed just 13. In 12 games, Minnesota Aurora scored 61 and allowed six. Their plus-55 goal differential is fourth in USL-W play.

Minnesota Aurora has yet to lose a regular season match in three seasons. In their inaugural season, they reached the USL-W championship game, a loss to Georgia Tormenta FC at TCO Stadium. Last year, their season ended in a loss in the semifinals to Indy Eleven.