Minneapolis boxer's title dreams on hold after fight postponed

A local boxer's title dreams are now in a state of uncertainty after having his fight postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

One month ago, Minneapolis fighter Jamal “Shango” James received news he had been waiting to get his entire career: he was going to be fighting for a title belt.

One month later, his title shot is currently on hold.

“Obviously, I really wanted that shot, but it’s still going to happen, you know? God willing, we can figure this thing out,” said James.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement of next month’s WBA interim welterweight title bout featuring James and Thomas Dulorme.

Minnesota hasn’t hosted a title fight in decades and James is hoping whenever the fight is back on, it will still take place in Minneapolis.

“It’s kind of unheard of to be able to fight in your home town for a title shot, you know what I mean?” said James. “So that right there, if we could make that happen, if that can continue where it’s still at home, I’m telling you it’s going to be fireworks.”

Even though the title bout is nice, James hasn’t lost sight of what’s most important to him.

“I’m just happy that, you know, I’m healthy and that my family’s healthy and everybody’s good and I hope that everybody else out there is going to be able to be all right through this craziness,” he said.

These days his main concern is everyone associated with his gym, The Circle of Discipline. He says he plans to do everything he can to help those hurting the most.

In the meantime, James has already waited this long to get a title shot, he figures, what’s another couple of months?

“At the end of the day, I can’t do nothing about it anyway, so why be mad and in a negative mood stuck in the house for however long complaining about something I have no control over?” he said.